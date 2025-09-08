Andy Reid on Xavier Worthy’s shoulder: He’s rehabbing, it’s day-by-day here

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers on Friday.

As of now, it’s unclear when Worthy might be available again.

“So, as far as the injuries go, I know Xavier’s going to be the big question,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Monday news conference. “He’s rehabbing and working his shoulder, we’ll just see where it goes. Day-by-day here, see where we end up.”

With Worthy out for much of the game, Hollywood Brown led the team with 10 receptions for 99 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 55 yards, while tight end Travis Kelce caught two passes for 47 yards with a touchdown.

Rookie receiver Jalen Royals could be an option to contribute if Worthy is out. But Royals is still recovering from a knee injury and didn’t play last week.

“Jalen’s doing a good job with his rehab,” Reid said. “Again, we’ll just see how that ends up this week. We’ve got a couple days here that we’ve had, so guys are making good progress in that. We’ll see. If neither play, we’ve got the guys we played with the other night that are good football players.”

The Chiefs will host the Eagles for a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in Week 2.