Andy Reid: Only way to get Kadarius Toney back is to play him

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney had an absymal game against the Lions last Thursday, but the team plans to get him right back up on the horse.

Toney dropped several passes, including one that Lions safety Brian Branch returned for a touchdown after it bounced into his hands. Toney had been out for most of the summer after tearing the meniscus in his knee and head coach Andy Reid said he “probably put him in bad positions” because he thought it was important to get Toney up to speed as soon as possible.

Reid said Toney is typically a “secure catcher” and that the plan to get him back on track is to keep throwing him out on the field.

“The only way we’re going to get him back is by playing him,’' Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I think you’ll see better as we go down the road here from him.’'

Toney made two big plays to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February and getting him back to that kind of positive impact on games will be important for the Chiefs offense in the weeks to come.