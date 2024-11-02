Another Father of Mine book is in the works

My goal was to write 20 books before my personal expiration date arrives. I’ve since revised that to 30, because I’m closing in on finishing No. 10 — and I’ve taken a chunk out of No. 11.

No. 11 will be the third book in the Father of Mine series. Son of Mine picks up exactly where Father of Mine ends, and the new one (untitled for now) picks up exactly where Son of Mine ends.

I started it on my dad’s birthday. It was about ten o’clock on a Friday night. I typed a sentence. (“I didn’t know how many people I’d just killed.”) I typed another. And another. And off it went.

It’s sort of like pulling a thread on a sweater. But in a way that doesn’t ruin the sweater. Which means I probably need a better metaphor.

Regardless, six weeks and more than 30,000 words later, I’m happy with it so far. I also have no idea where it’s going. I’ll just keep pulling that thread until it gets there.

Until then, the Father of Mine ebook can be had for only $3.99. The Son of Mine ebook is only $4.99. Both are $14.99 for the print edition.

In the highly unlikely event you want a signed, personalized copy of Son of Mine, here’s how to do it. (I don’t mention that often, because it really is a pain in the ass to process orders and send out personalized books. I decided this morning that Future Florio can deal with it. The bastard.)

By the way, both books have been well received by one of the leading resources for critical reviews of written works. Kirkus recommends both Father of Mine and Son of Mine.

“A fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance” is what they said about Son of Mine. Both books fit that bill.

The first 30,000 words of the next one does, too. Hopefully, the next 60,000 or so words will, too.