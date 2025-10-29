Anthony Nelson named NFC defensive player of the week

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Anthony Nelson had a big day against New Orleans and now has been recognized for it.

Nelson has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Nelson registered 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown in the victory. Nelson became just the third player from 2000 to put together a game with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pick-six. It’s the first time that happened since Week 16 of the 2007 season.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Nelson has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers. This is his first player of the week award.