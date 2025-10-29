 Skip navigation
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Anthony Nelson named NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:18 PM

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Anthony Nelson had a big day against New Orleans and now has been recognized for it.

Nelson has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Nelson registered 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and returned an interception for a touchdown in the victory. Nelson became just the third player from 2000 to put together a game with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pick-six. It’s the first time that happened since Week 16 of the 2007 season.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Nelson has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers. This is his first player of the week award.