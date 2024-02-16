Anthony Weaver sees Ravens’ defense as the foundation for what Dolphins will do

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver says the defense he coaches in Miami will be a lot like the one he coached as an assistant in Baltimore the last three years.

“The scheme that we used in Baltimore is extremely multiple and flexible, and the foundation of what we’re going to do here will be from that,” Weaver said.

Weaver said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is one of the two greatest influences on him, along with Romeo Crennel, whom Weaver worked with on the Texans. And Weaver said it’s less about the Xs and Os than about how a coach treats players.

“Coach them hard and love them up. Usually when you do that, they tend to respond for you,” Weaver said.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that when seeking a new defensive coordinator he was seeking first and foremost the right fit on a personal level, and Weaver said that he and McDaniel share beliefs about coaching that will make them a strong team.