Antoine Winfield Jr. out of practice with lower leg issue

The Buccaneers were missing one of their defensive stars at Wednesday’s practice.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not take part in the team’s workout. Head coach Todd Bowles said, via the team, that Winfield is dealing with a lower leg issue.

Bowles did not provide any timeline for how long Winfield is expected to be out. Making sure that Winfield is 100 percent for the Week 1 road game against the Falcons is sure to be their top priority, however.

Winfield was an All-Pro in 2023, but he was limited to nine games during the 2024 season by knee and ankle injuries. He finished the year with 60 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.