Antonio Gibson is expected to sign with Patriots

Antonio Gibson is headed up the East Coast.

According to multiple reports, Gibson has agreed to sign with the Patriots.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports Gibson’s deal is for three years.

Gibson, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. he went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two seasons. His best year was 2021, as Gibson rushed for 1,037 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 42 passes for 294 yards with three TDs.

In 61 career games with 32 starts, Gibson has rushed for 2,643 yards with 22 touchdowns. He’s also caught 172 passes for 1,283 yards with seven TDs.

Gibson is expected to form a tandem in New England’s backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson.