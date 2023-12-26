Antonio Pierce on ending losing streak to Chiefs: Enough is enough

The Raiders came into Monday’s game in Kansas City as double-digit underdogs and losers of six straight to the Chiefs, but neither the Chiefs nor any bettors backing them were feeling good at the end of the day.

A pair of defensive touchdowns on back-to-back Chiefs plays in the second quarter vaulted the Chiefs into a 10-point halftime lead and they squelched hopes for a late comeback during the second half for a 20-14 road win. After the game, Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce said that the team’s recent history against their longtime foes was a focus heading into the game.

“We talked about it all week,” Pierce said. “Ill intent. Violence. Physicality. Pain. Enough is enough. I think that was displayed just right there.”

The win came a little more than a week after a 63-21 demolition of the Chargers and the Raiders are now 4-3 under Pierce after starting the season 3-5 under deposed head coach Josh McDaniels. The back-to-back wins and the clear change in energy around the team help Pierce’s case for a long look as the permanent choice in Las Vegas and more of the same in the final two weeks might seal the deal for the Raiders.