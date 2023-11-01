Antonio Pierce: Raiders are tired of losing, we want to make Raider Nation proud

New Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce says he wants to put a product on the field to be proud of.

Pierce, at his introductory press conference today following the firing of Josh McDaniels, said he knows what the expectations are for the Raiders franchise.

“The Raider pride. The commitment to excellence. And making sure our alumni, our fans, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field,” Pierce said. “We’re tired of losing. It’s not a good feeling. We’re a production-based business.”

In addition to McDaniels, the Raiders also fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, but Pierce says the rest of the staff is committed to what they’re doing going forward.

“We’re on the same page,” Pierce said. “We had a great team meeting.”

Pierce will coach for the final nine games of this season. Raiders owner Mark Davis says he will conduct a thorough coaching search after the season.