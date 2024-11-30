Antonio Pierce: Raiders heard a whistle blowing play dead before game-ending fumble

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says at least one official blew the play dead before his team lost a fumble on its final offensive snap in Friday’s loss to the Chiefs.

The bizarre play, on which the Raiders had a miscommunication that resulted in quarterback Aidan O’Connell not knowing that a shotgun snap was coming to him, ended the Raiders’ hopes of winning on a last-second field goal. The Raiders were flagged for an illegal shift on the play, which the Chiefs declined, but it sounded like an official blew the play dead for a false start, which would have negated the snap.

“We heard a whistle on our sideline,” Pierce told reporters on Saturday.

Pierce said he’ll send that play in to the league’s officiating office and ask for an explanation, but he said that’s a typical practice after every game when the team has questions about a call.

The official near the Raiders’ sideline appeared to blow his whistle and signal timeout before the Chiefs jumped on the loose ball, which should have meant the play didn’t count. Pierce has a legitimate complaint about that.