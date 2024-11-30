 Skip navigation
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Antonio Pierce: Raiders heard a whistle blowing play dead before game-ending fumble

  
Published November 30, 2024 02:58 PM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says at least one official blew the play dead before his team lost a fumble on its final offensive snap in Friday’s loss to the Chiefs.

The bizarre play, on which the Raiders had a miscommunication that resulted in quarterback Aidan O’Connell not knowing that a shotgun snap was coming to him, ended the Raiders’ hopes of winning on a last-second field goal. The Raiders were flagged for an illegal shift on the play, which the Chiefs declined, but it sounded like an official blew the play dead for a false start, which would have negated the snap.

“We heard a whistle on our sideline,” Pierce told reporters on Saturday.

Pierce said he’ll send that play in to the league’s officiating office and ask for an explanation, but he said that’s a typical practice after every game when the team has questions about a call.

The official near the Raiders’ sideline appeared to blow his whistle and signal timeout before the Chiefs jumped on the loose ball, which should have meant the play didn’t count. Pierce has a legitimate complaint about that.