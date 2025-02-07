AP releases all awards ballots, which was news to AP voters

After the AP voters made the collectively stunning decision to name Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson the first-team All-Pro and Bills quarterback Josh Allen the NFL MVP, I posted my entire ballot for all awards.

Unbeknownst to me, and other AP voters, the AP released all ballots, too.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the news that the AP reserved the right to disclose all ballots was inadvertently omitted from a “welcome” email sent by the AP to all voters on September 27, 2024. Which means that the voters weren’t told in advance that their ballots would be released. (The “welcome” email I received says nothing about the AP possibly releasing the full votes for the eight awards.)

On one hand, I’m glad the AP did it; transparency is important. On the other hand, the sudden change in procedure should have been disclosed conspicuously to all voters so that they’d have a chance to decline to participate, in the event that they don’t want to subject themselves to trolling or trending or even doxxing if one of their decisions makes fans sufficiently upset.

Although the AP has not disclosed each voter’s full ballot, the ballots have been disclosed for each award. Here they are, with each voter named and their ballots listed: MVP; coach of the year; assistant coach of the year; comeback player of the year; offensive player of the year; defensive player of the year; offensive rookie of the year; defensive rookie of the year.