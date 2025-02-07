Here’s my full 2024 AP awards ballot

We’re big on transparency in these parts, because the lack of it causes people to wonder what’s really going on behind the curtain.

Last year, I posted my full AP awards ballot, which went five deep at MVP and three for all other awards. My 2024 ballot, which now has five names for each award, appears below.

MVP

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (WINNER).

3. Saquon Barkley, Eagles.

4. Jared Goff, Lions.

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Dan Campbell, Lions.

2. Kevin O’Connell, Vikings (WINNER).

3. Sean Payton, Broncos.

4. Andy Reid, Chiefs.

5. Dan Quinn, Commanders.

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Ben Johnson, Lions (WINNER).

2. Brian Flores, Vikings.

3. Todd Monken, Ravens.

4. Joe Brady, Bills.

5. Aaron Glenn, Lions.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals (WINNER).

2. Damar Hamlin, Bills.

3. Sam Darnold, Vikings.

4. J.K. Dobbins, Chargers.

5. Christian Gonzalez, Patriots.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Pat Surtain II, Broncos (WINNER).

2. T.J. Watt, Steelers.

3. Myles Garrett, Browns.

4. Trey Hendrickson, Bengals.

5. Kerby Joseph, Lions.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (WINNER).

2. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals.

3. Lamar Jackson, Bengals.

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals.

5. Derrick Henry, Ravens.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Jared Verse, Rams (WINNER).

2. Braden Fiske, Rams.

3. Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles.

4. Cooper DeJean, Eagles.

5. Edgerrin Cooper, Packers.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (WINNER).

2. Brock Bowers, Raiders.

3. Bo Nix, Broncos.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars.

5. Malik Nabers, Giants.

Each of the 50 AP voters should do the same. If you’re going to accept the opportunity to have a voice in these awards, you have an obligation to let the world know how you used it.

And that includes Raiders minority owner/FOX broadcaster/AP voter Tom Brady — especially since it would be nice to know who cast the first-place ballot for Brock Bowers that kept Daniels from winning the offensive rookie of the year award unanimously.

Moving forward, the AP should tell all voters that, after the awards are distributed, all ballots will be released. Now that legal wagering attracts action for each of these awards, everyone should be able to see how everyone voted, each and every year.

And anyone who has a problem with their ballot being disclosed should decline to participate in the AP voting.

UPDATE 10:33 p.m. ET: Good news. The AP is apparently disclosing all of the votes. If they told us they were going to do that this year, I missed it. And Brady did indeed make Daniels his first-place offensive rookie of the year.