Appearing with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport addresses the Starbucks standoff

  
Published February 27, 2025 02:01 PM

The day after the Thrilla in Vanilla (Latte), NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has addressed the incident that happened between him and Jordan Schultz of Fox at an Indianapolis Starbucks.

Appearing with Pat McAfee, Rapoport was asked about the situation.

“So, last night when it all broke, everyone in the world texted me, wanting to know details,” Rapoport said. “And it was all out there. Florio basically wrote the whole thing, so there’s not much to add. And then I woke up this morning, and everyone in the world has texted me.”

Here’s the whole thing that I wrote last night. It’s been our most-viewed story of the week, by far. And it’s the rare nugget that rises above the lather-rinse-repeat of typical Scouting Combine scuttlebutt.

As my wife asked last night, “Why does anyone care about this?” The answer is both simple, and complex.

They just do.