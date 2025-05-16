 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ari Confesor, Anthony Gaitor, Dawson Odoms to serve as Jaguars coaching fellows

  
Published May 16, 2025 01:56 PM

The Jaguars announced the addition of three coaching fellows to their staff on Friday.

Ari Confesor, Anthony Gaitor, and Dawson Odoms have joined the team under the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. They will work with the team for the remainder of the offseason program.

Gaitor played 12 games as a defensive back for the Buccaneers in 2011 and 2012. He is the cornerbacks coach at Florida International.

Confesor is the wide receivers coach at Wake Forest and he has scouting experience with the Chiefs in addition to a series of stops at other colleges. Odoms spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Norfolk State before being relieved of his duties late last year.