Ari Confesor, Anthony Gaitor, Dawson Odoms to serve as Jaguars coaching fellows

The Jaguars announced the addition of three coaching fellows to their staff on Friday.

Ari Confesor, Anthony Gaitor, and Dawson Odoms have joined the team under the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. They will work with the team for the remainder of the offseason program.

Gaitor played 12 games as a defensive back for the Buccaneers in 2011 and 2012. He is the cornerbacks coach at Florida International.

Confesor is the wide receivers coach at Wake Forest and he has scouting experience with the Chiefs in addition to a series of stops at other colleges. Odoms spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Norfolk State before being relieved of his duties late last year.