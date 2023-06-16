Arik Armstead: 49ers are going to go as far as our D-line can take us

No one knows who the quarterback of the 49ers will be for the season opener. It depends on whether Brock Purdy is fully recovered from offseason elbow surgery.

Arik Armstead doesn’t think that will matter.

The defensive lineman said the team’s defensive line is good enough to decide games and to determine whether the 49ers can go further than they did last season.

The 49ers added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency to go with Nick Bosa, Armstead, Drake Jackson, Javon Kinlaw, Kerry Hyder, Kevin Givens and Clelin Ferrell.

“Yeah, it’s going to be amazing ,” Armstead said Friday on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We put emphasis on that each and every year. We believe that it starts up front, and we believe that our team is going to go as far as our D-line can take us. And we truly believe that we can go out there and take over games and win them.

“So adding a guy like Javon, who’s been dominating his entire career and is a tremendous player, adding him to what we have built here and trying to take it to another level is going to be amazing to be a part of. Also, I think we complement each other very well. I think it’s going to be very tough for offensive linemen to prepare for all of us, all the different looks that we’re giving at guys. We added some new brothers to our D-line this year, so we’re going to come at them in waves and throw different looks and throw different guys and rotate, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The 49ers ranked as the No. 1 defense in football, but they believe they will be even better this season because of Hargrave’s preseason. Not only did the 49ers add Hargrave, but they subtracted him from the Eagles.

The 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last season.