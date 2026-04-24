Arizona DB Treydan Stukes is Raiders’ choice at No. 38

The Raiders got their franchise quarterback on Thursday night, selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. They hope they have a shutdown cornerback in round two.

The Raiders selected Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes at No. 38 overall.

Stukes, a former walk-on, played six seasons in college. He has versatility, having played inside and outside and could be a nickel corner in the NFL.

He finished his long college career with seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups.