Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson will work out for NFL teams six days before the draft

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, one of the most talented and injury-prone wide receivers in the 2026 NFL draft, wants to show NFL teams that he’s healthy and running at full speed.

So Tyson, who did not run at the Scouting Combine or Arizona State’s Pro Day while recovering from a hamstring injury, will work out for teams on April 17, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That’s just six days before the first round of the draft, when Tyson hopes to hear his name called.

Tyson has first-round talent, but teams may be scared off by his history of hamstring injuries. Running fast, and doing so without aggravating his hamstring, would got a long way toward making teams confident investing a first-round pick in him.

The hamstring was far from the first injury Tyson suffered. He tore his ACL as a freshman at Colorado, and after transferring to Arizona State he broke his collarbone. When healthy, he’s a dynamic playmaker who could be a great addition to an NFL team. Unfortunately, he often wasn’t healthy in college.