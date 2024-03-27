Art Rooney II on Steelers’ offseason objective: Get better as quickly as possible

The Steelers have made major changes this offseason, most notably at quarterback, where they signed Russell Wilson, traded for Justin Fields and traded away Kenny Pickett. Steelers owner Art Rooney II hopes that makes for an immediate improvement.

Rooney said the idea in Pittsburgh is not just to build for the future, but to get better right now.

“Every year we try to figure out how we get better and how do we get better as quickly as possible,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think that’s the bottom line: try to get better as quickly as possible.”

Rooney believes the Steelers are better now than they were at the start of March, but he expects to get better in April as well.

“I like where we are so far,” Rooney said. “The draft is the next priority. We have to do good with the draft.”

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Rooney wants to change that as soon as possible.