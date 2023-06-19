Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder: Very pleased with the progress he’s made

The Falcons have put together what looks like a solid slate of skill players on paper.

Atlanta already had Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allegier and then selected former Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall.

But the ultimate success or failure of the 2023 Falcons offense will mainly come down to quarterback Desmond Ridder’s performance.

A third-round pick in 2022, Ridder started Atlanta’s last four games as a rookie, compiling a 2-2 record.

Last week, head coach Arthur Smith said that Ridder has done well in the team’s offseason program.

“We’ve thrown a lot at him,” Smith said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think you’ve seen a lot of daily improvement. Certainly, this is a passing camp, it’s non-contact. Things could change when you get more into real football, but very pleased with the progress he’s made day in and day out.”

Last year, Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did fumble three times, losing two of them.

If Ridder makes a significant jump from Year One to Year Two, the Falcons should be plenty competitive in the NFC South.