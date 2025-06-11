Arthur Smith: We didn’t go get Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf to run the wishbone

The Steelers ended Arthur Smith’s first year as offensive coordinator at No. 16 in points scored and No. 23 in total yards.

Pittsburgh relied heavily on its running attack in 2024 as well, finishing the season No. 4 in rushing attempts but No. 29 in passing attempts.

Now with Aaron Rodgers in tow as the team’s quarterback — along with DK Metcalf as the team’s lead receiver — those rankings are on track to change in 2025.

“Obviously, we didn’t bring Aaron in here and sign DK for all that money to go run the wishbone,” Smith joked on Wednesday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You try to play to the strengths of your team.”

Minicamp this week and Pittsburgh’s training camp will give Smith a chance to really feel out the personnel and tailor the offense accordingly.

“Every year will be different,” Smith said. “You evolve with who you have personnel-wise, and strategically there are things you want to evolve to. A lot of times that’s how rosters are made — offseason acquisitions, free agency, the draft. I’ve had a lot of different quarterbacks with a lot of different skill sets. Your job as a coach is to play to the strengths of your players. You adapt to the personnel you have.”