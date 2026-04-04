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Arvell Reese a heavy favorite to be the second overall pick in the draft

  
Published April 4, 2026 06:10 AM

Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese has already met with six teams that have Top 12 draft picks, but most of those teams probably won’t have a chance at him, as the Jets appear poised to take him second overall.

With the 2026 NFL draft less than three weeks out, everyone expects Fernando Mendoza to go to the Raiders as the first overall pick. And increasingly, everyone is expecting Reese to go to the Jets with the second overall pick.

Reese has been the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick in the draft for most of this year, but the odds are growing to the point where he’s now an overwhelming -250 favorite to go second overall.

The 2025 season was Reese’s only year as a starter at Ohio State, but he made the most of it, as a first-team All-American and the winner of the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year award. He has the talent to be an elite pass rusher. He won’t wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

If Reese doesn’t go second overall, the next-shortest odds for the No. 2 pick are Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at +350, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at +1100 and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain at +1200.