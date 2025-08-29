As appeal deadline looms, Browns are discussing stadium height issue with ODOT

The Browns have a problem. Well, they have a few.

One relates to the height of their new stadium in Brook Park. It’s been deemed an air-traffic safety issue by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Via the Cleveland Plan Dealer, the Browns have been talking to the ODOT regarding the issue. Per the report, it’s unclear whether the discussions will solve the problem before Tuesday’s deadline for filing an appeal.

“ODOT’s legal team has been in conversation with the applicant’s legal team,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning told the Plain Dealer. “We continue to work toward the goal of ensuring that any concerns are heard, addressed, and resolved.”

The Browns told the Plain Dealer that they have not decided whether to appeal. However, the Browns also said they have presented to the ODOT information supporting the notion that the stadium as proposed is not a safety hazard.

The August 1 letter from the ODOT denying the building permit for the stadium said that the team has two options: lower the stadium by 58 feet or move it farther away from the airport.