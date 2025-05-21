As Bears OTAs start, Caleb Williams isn’t meeting with reporters

Many reporters have plenty of questions for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He won’t be answering any of them, for now.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams isn’t among the players who will be available to speak to reporters after Wednesday’s OTA practice.

The development comes only six days after ESPN.com posted an article based on reporting from Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book regarding the quarterback position. Among other things, the book details efforts by Williams and his father, Carl, to explore avoiding the Bears and/or short-circuiting the entire draft process.

Here’s the reality. Williams will inevitably be available to reporters. The questions will be asked. Why not answer them now and get them out of the way?

It’s easy to come up with a response. Something like, “I explored my options during the draft process, like anyone should. I chose to make a commitment to the Bears. I signed a four-year contract. I am happy to be here, and I’m excited by the hiring of Ben Johnson to coach the team.”

That’s it. Repeat the same talking point in response to every question on the subject. Eventually, the questions will stop — and the world will move on. Quickly.