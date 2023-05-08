As civil lawsuit proceeds, prosecutors say former Bills punter Matt Araiza wasn’t present for alleged gang rape

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As civil lawsuit proceeds, prosecutors say former Bills punter Matt Araiza wasn’t present for alleged gang rape

  
Published May 8, 2023 05:14 PM
nbc_pft_kincaid_230428
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

A civil lawsuit filed last summer against Bills punter Matt Araiza resulted in the team abruptly cutting ties with the sixth-round draft pick. While the lawsuit still continues, prosecutors who explored criminal charges concluded that Araiza left a party before an alleged gang rape occurred.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports has the details .

As Wetzel explains it, authorities investigated the claims for 10 months. No prosecution was pursued. Wetzel obtained and reviewed a 200-plus-page transcript of a 110-minute meeting between prosecutors and the alleged victim and her lawyers. Prosecutors explained during the meeting the determination, based on the available evidence, that Araiza had left the home at which the alleged gang rape occurred an hour before it happened.

That ultimately has no relevance to the civil lawsuit, given that a much lower standard of proof applies. For criminal cases, where the prosecution ultimately must produce proof beyond a reasonable doubt of guilt, discretion often is exercised to avoid taking on a case that would be, if presented to a jury, rife with doubt.

For Araiza’s defense of the civil suit, evidence that persuaded prosecutors not to pursue charges could be used to persuade a jury that he has no liability to the alleged victim. The standard of proof is “preponderance of the evidence” (i.e., more likely than not).

Araiza remains a free agent, able to sign with any team at any time. It remains to be seen whether Wetzel’s reporting breaks the ice, or whether teams will choose to wait for the civil lawsuit to conclude before considering signing Araiza.