As the shutdown scraps NFL Veterans Day events, the President will attend Lions-Commanders

The ongoing shutdown of the federal government has had a wide variety of important consequences. It’s also affecting the NFL, in a less important way.

Via Tara Copp of the Washington Post, the NFL’s Veterans Day celebrations will not occur this weekend. That means no flyovers and no service members unfurling field-sized flags before games.

As Copp explains it, the Pentagon said that service members and other personnel from the Department of Defense are “prohibited from participating in official outreach activities.”

For some games, other groups have filled the void. For example, the Tri-State Warbird Museum in Ohio provided a flyover at last weekend’s Bears-Bengals game with a restored B-25 Mitchell bomber aircraft.

One employee of the federal government will be present at a game this weekend. The Commanders have announced that President Trump will attend the Week 10 visit from the Lions.