Ashton Jeanty will wear No. 2 for Raiders

  
Published May 2, 2025 01:29 PM

Running back Ashton Jeanty wore No. 2 while putting up huge numbers at Boise State and he’ll be wearing the same number while trying to do the same thing for the Raiders.

The Raiders announced the jersey numbers for all of this year’s draft picks on Friday and Jeanty will remain in No. 2 for his rookie season in Las Vegas.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was No. 2 for the last five seasons, but will switch back to the No. 8 he wore for his first two seasons with the Raiders.

Second-round wideout Jack Bech will wear No. 18, third-round corner Darien Porter will wear No. 26, third-round guard Caleb Rogers is No. 76, third-round tackle Charles Grant is No. 60, fourth-round receiver Dont’e Thornton will be No. 10, fourth-round defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway will wear No. 97, sixth-round defensive tackle J.J. Pegues is No. 92, sixth-round wide receiver Tommy Mellott will be No. 19, sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller is No. 5, and seventh-round linebacker Cody Lindenberg will be No. 54.