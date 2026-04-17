ASU WR Jordyn Tyson solidifies first-round draft status in front of 20 teams

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson finally had his private workout for NFL teams on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Tyson solidified his stock as a top pick in next week’s draft.

Twenty teams, including the Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders and Chargers, showed up for Tyson’s workout. He won’t wait long to hear his name called on Thursday and could land in the top 10.

Pete Thamel of ESPN quoted a source at the workout as saying, “He showed the twitch, explosiveness and leaping ability we all saw in the fall. He showed he’s healthy and still explosive, which is all he needed to do.”

Matt Miller of ESPN reports that Tyson ran 20-25 routes and dropped one pass. Tyson did not do any other on-field testing.

A hamstring injury kept Tyson from doing on-field work at the Scouting Combine or Arizona State’s Pro Day. He had other injuries in college, tearing his ACL as a freshman at Colorado and breaking a collarbone after transferring to the Sun Devils.

In nine games last season, Tyson made 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.