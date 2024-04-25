 Skip navigation
At least 10 offensive linemen are likely to go in the first round tonight

  
Published April 25, 2024 06:42 AM

In last year’s NFL draft, five offensive linemen were selected in the first round. This year, expect at least twice as many.

The 2024 NFL draft betting odds have the over-under set at 9.5 offensive linemen taken in Round 1, and the over is a -182 favorite. So the betting world expects at least 10 linemen to hear their names called tonight.

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt is a heavy -550 favorite to be the first offensive lineman selected. The others with odds to be the first offensive linemen drafted are Alabama tackle J.C. Latham at +340, Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu at +2500, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga at +4500, Washington tackle Troy Fautanu at +6000 and and Georgia tackle Amarius Mims at +10,000.

Expect a run on those offensive tackles somewhere in the early-to-middle first round, and a few other linemen to hear their names called tonight as well.