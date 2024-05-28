Atlas Air will be a key source of evidence in case against Brandon McManus

The coming weeks and months will reveal plenty of information about the claims made last week against former Jaguars, now Commanders, kicker Brandon McManus. The primary witnesses will be the two plaintiffs and McManus. There will be other important sources of evidence.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the charter company the Jaguars used for the flight from Jacksonville to London, will surely receive a subpoena for documents and/or testimony relevant to the claims made by two Atlas Air flight attendants. Whether, for example, the plaintiffs promptly reported the alleged incident internally will be a question posed in the litigation. Whether the plaintiffs made a claim against Atlas for failing to provide a safe work environment also will be explored.

Also, whether Atlas Air had security cameras in the plane will be important to showing what did or didn’t happen during the flight.

The contract, if any, between Atlas and the Jaguars also will become relevant. Does Atlas have an obligation to indemnify the Jaguars? Do the Jaguars have an obligation to indemnify Atlas? Has Atlas required its employees to sign an agreement referring all claims against Atlas and/or its customers to arbitration?

Those factors could have a major influence on the resolution of the case. And that information will emerge as the case unfolds.

It will surely take time for the case to unfold. If it unfolds at all. Any civil case can settle, at any time.