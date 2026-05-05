Attorney: All criminal charges against L’Jarius Sneed have been dropped

Free agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is no longer facing any criminal charges in Texas.

Sneed’s attorney Michael J. Todd told ESPN that all of the charges against his client have been dropped. Sneed was initially charged with aggravated assault for a December 2024 incident that saw his assistant accused of shooting at another man outside of a car dealership. A grand jury later indicted Sneed on a lesser charge of failure to report a felony, but he is now clear of all charges.

A lawsuit filed against Sneed related to the incident is still pending.

Sneed was released by the Titans in March. He was limited to 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and had 26 tackles in seven appearances last season.