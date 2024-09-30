 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Attorney for women suing Brandon McManus says they have yet to meet with NFL

  
Published September 30, 2024 03:59 PM

Free agent kicker Brandon McManus faces a lawsuit from two flight attendants accusing him of sexual assault on a Jaguars charter. The NFL released a statement Monday saying it has found “insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred.”

The attorney for the flight attendants, though, said they have yet to meet with NFL investigators.

“We are still working to schedule a meeting between the NFL’s investigators and our clients,” Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. “The NFL hasn’t yet spoken with our clients, so I’m a bit confused as to why anyone could make any conclusions at this point.”

The NFL declined comment on whether the accusers cooperated.

In its statement, the league did say that it would take into consideration any new evidence.

The two flight attendants claim McManus sexually assaulted them on a Jaguars charter from Jacksonville to London.

Buzbee said previously that he tried to resolve the matter without litigation.

The lawyer also represented more than 20 women who had claims against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct during massage sessions.