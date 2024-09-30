Attorney for women suing Brandon McManus says they have yet to meet with NFL

Free agent kicker Brandon McManus faces a lawsuit from two flight attendants accusing him of sexual assault on a Jaguars charter. The NFL released a statement Monday saying it has found “insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred.”

The attorney for the flight attendants, though, said they have yet to meet with NFL investigators.

“We are still working to schedule a meeting between the NFL’s investigators and our clients,” Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. “The NFL hasn’t yet spoken with our clients, so I’m a bit confused as to why anyone could make any conclusions at this point.”

The NFL declined comment on whether the accusers cooperated.

In its statement, the league did say that it would take into consideration any new evidence.

The two flight attendants claim McManus sexually assaulted them on a Jaguars charter from Jacksonville to London.

Buzbee said previously that he tried to resolve the matter without litigation.

The lawyer also represented more than 20 women who had claims against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct during massage sessions.