NFL does not discipline Brandon McManus

  
Published September 30, 2024 03:14 PM

Free agent kicker Brandon McManus is facing a lawsuit from two flight attendants accusing him of sexual assault on a Jaguars team flight. But he is no longer facing potential league discipline in the matter.

The league’s investigation did not find reason to suspend McManus or otherwise impose league discipline.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred. As always, if new evidence is presented it would be taken into consideration,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

McManus played for the Jaguars in 2023 and then signed with the Commanders in free agency in March. The Commanders cut him in June after the allegations in the lawsuit surfaced, and no team has signed him since. The league’s decision not to discipline could lead some team to sign him during the season.