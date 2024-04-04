Avonte Maddox, Eagles agree to one-year deal

The Eagles are bringing a member of their secondary back into the fold.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox has agreed to a one-year deal with Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Maddox, 28, has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons, playing a total of 13 games in that span. He suffered a pectoral injury early on in 2023 and was activated off injured reserve just before the postseason.

The Eagles selected Maddox in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and he has been with the organization ever since. Philadelphia released him last month and he took a free-agent visit with New Orleans. But now the Eagles have him back in the fold.

In 64 career games with 38 starts, Maddox has 31 passes defensed, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and 3.0 sacks.