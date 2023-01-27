 Skip navigation
Avonte Maddox on toe injury: It’s a day-by-day thing

  
Published January 27, 2023 05:17 AM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox has not played in his team’s last three games due to a toe injury. But he may be on track to be back for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Or he may not.

Maddox was listed as a limited participant on a second consecutive injury report on Thursday. He told reporters after the session that he didn’t “really know” if he’d be able to play this weekend.

It’s a day-by-day thing ,” Maddox said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s an injury and it’s always going to be a day-by-day thing. I feel like closer to the game I get, I’ll know how it’ll feel really to be out there playing.”

Maddox recorded 43 total tackles with three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, a sack, and an interception in nine games this season.

“When I get on the field, I’m gonna always be me. Ain’t no holding back,” Maddox said. “I’m going to go hard. When y’all see me out there on the field, you’re going to see Avonte Maddox. There you go.”

We’ll see what game status the Eagles give Maddox when their final injury report is released later on Friday.