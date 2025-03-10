 Skip navigation
B.J. Hill agrees to re-sign with Bengals on three-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:38 PM

The Bengals are keeping one of their veteran defenders.

According to multiple reports, Cincinnati is re-signing defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

The initial reports indicate the deal is worth $33 million with $16 million guaranteed.

Hill, who turns 30 next month, has been with the Bengals since 2021. He’s appeared in 64 games with 50 starts for the club, including 15 starts last year. He finished the season with 56 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 3.0 sacks, and four passes defensed.

In 112 carer games for the Giants and Bengals, Hill has tallied 23.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 66 QB hits.

He was No. 75 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.

The Bengals have placed the NFL’s 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson on the trade block, but they’ll at least have Hill back next season.