Back from Egypt, Aaron Rodgers takes in UFC event

  
Published June 30, 2024 12:30 PM

Aaron Rodgers is back, baby.

After an apparent trip to Egypt that caused him to miss the Jets’ mandatory minicamp, Rodgers showed up last night for the UFC event in Las Vegas.

Via Tom Holmlund of the New York Post, Rodgers sat with former Packers teammate Marcedes Lewis for the fights.

The Egypt story had been making the rounds of last. It apparently was blurted out last week, when former Packers teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared on FS1 a day after catching passes from Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, Rodgers says about his mandatory minicamp no-show and the team’s decision to call it an unexcused absence and fine him, when he nexts talks to reporters. Along the way, he’ll possibly find a way to complain about media members who dared to comment on his decision not to attend, while also suggesting that anyone who would scrutinize him is on the payroll of Big Pharma.

(I’m still waiting for my first check. I should tell them they can just wire the money into my account.)