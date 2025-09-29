 Skip navigation
Bad Bunny to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LX

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:59 PM

Bad Bunny will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LX, the NFL announced on Sunday.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny has become one of the world’s biggest performers over the last several years, winning three Grammy awards and being crowned Billboard artist of the year in 2022.

The 31-year-old is set to embark on a 57-date world tour beginning on Nov. 21 in the Dominican Republic.

Bad Bunny has also appeared in several films, including Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Super Bowl LX will be televised on NBC on Feb. 8, 2026.