 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bail in Terry Rozier’s gambling prosecution is set at $3 million

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:48 PM

The criminal case against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier continues. And as it proceeds, Rozier will be free on $3 million bail.

Via NBC News, that’s the amount that the presiding judge set on Monday.

Rozier also pleaded not guilty to charges arising from allegations that he sold inside information regarding his intention to exit a game early, allowing gamblers with that knowledge to wager the “under” on his prop bets.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Billups, a defendant in the same sprawling indictment for his alleged role in mafia-backed rigged poker games, previously had his bail set at $5 million.

Both Rozier and Billups are on unpaid leave from their NBA jobs.

A trial date has not been set. Plea discussions, and an eventual plea deal, are possible.