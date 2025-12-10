Bail in Terry Rozier’s gambling prosecution is set at $3 million

The criminal case against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier continues. And as it proceeds, Rozier will be free on $3 million bail.

Via NBC News, that’s the amount that the presiding judge set on Monday.

Rozier also pleaded not guilty to charges arising from allegations that he sold inside information regarding his intention to exit a game early, allowing gamblers with that knowledge to wager the “under” on his prop bets.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Billups, a defendant in the same sprawling indictment for his alleged role in mafia-backed rigged poker games, previously had his bail set at $5 million.

Both Rozier and Billups are on unpaid leave from their NBA jobs.

A trial date has not been set. Plea discussions, and an eventual plea deal, are possible.