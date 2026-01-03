 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield 18-yard touchdown pass gives Buccaneers early 7-0 lead

  
Published January 3, 2026 04:44 PM

On a rainy day in Tampa, the Buccaneers are off to a hot start.

Baker Mayfield fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton to cap Tampa Bay’s opening drive, giving the Bucs an early 7-0 lead.

Tampa Bay used a heavy dose of Bucky Irving to start the day, with the running back taking five carries for 24 yards — including a 4-yard run on third-and-2 to move the chains.

Mayfield was 3-of-3 on the first possession for 41 yards, with two of those passes going to Otton. The third was a 13-yard pass on the right sideline to Mike Evans.

Mayfield was also clearly looking to set the tone, lowering his shoulder to finish a 9-yard scramble.

Otton’s touchdown was his first of the year. He previously had the most targets this year without a TD with 72.