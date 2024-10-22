 Skip navigation
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield: Buccaneers have heavy hearts seeing Chris Godwin injury

  
Published October 22, 2024 05:02 AM

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation during Monday night’s loss to the Ravens, and quarterback Baker Mayfield said afterward that it hurts everyone on the team to see that.

“It just absolutely sucks. It sucks for our team, but Chris deserves better than that. He’s an unbelievable guy, unbelievable teammate, he’s been playing extraordinarily this year. I’ve got a heavy heart right now,” Mayfield said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do but have some guys step up, but thoughts and prayers with Chris and his family right now.”

Mayfield said Godwin’s presence is special to everyone on the team.

“Chris is an unbelievable veteran presence. Obviously consistent on the field play, but what he does goes throughout the whole building,” Mayfield said. “Goes out of his way to teach the young guys and bring them under his wing. He’s somebody that anybody in the NFL would want on your team. That’s why this hurts.”