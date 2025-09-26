 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs all questionable for Bucs-Eagles

  
Published September 26, 2025 01:38 PM

Three of Tampa Bay’s top players have questionable designations for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but things are going in the right direction for each of them.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday news conference that quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps), left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), and receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Week 4.

“Trending in the right direction,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow with Tristan and Chris. Baker should be OK for Sunday, but [he was] limited today.”

Mayfield has been limited in practice for all three days this week.

"[H]e threw it early in the week,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “He didn’t throw a lot, but he threw it. But he threw the ball more today.”

While those three are trending in the right direction, the Buccaneers are not expected to have receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.