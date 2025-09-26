Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs all questionable for Bucs-Eagles

Three of Tampa Bay’s top players have questionable designations for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but things are going in the right direction for each of them.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday news conference that quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps), left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), and receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Week 4.

“Trending in the right direction,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow with Tristan and Chris. Baker should be OK for Sunday, but [he was] limited today.”

Mayfield has been limited in practice for all three days this week.

"[H]e threw it early in the week,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “He didn’t throw a lot, but he threw it. But he threw the ball more today.”

While those three are trending in the right direction, the Buccaneers are not expected to have receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.