Baker Mayfield: Loss to Broncos a good lesson about how we have to prepare

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:50 AM

The Buccaneers got a win in Detroit in Week Two that allowed them to exorcise a few demons from their playoff loss to the Lions last January, but they weren’t as successful back at home on Sunday.

The Broncos jumped out to an early lead and never let the Bucs off the map during a 27-6 victory that marked the first win of the year for Denver. After the game was over, quarterback Baker Mayfield suggested that the team needs to learn that their approach to a game against an 0-2 team has to be the same as when they are getting ready to face a playoff rival.

“You have to prepare like you’re playing in a playoff game every week, or else this can happen,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “We got our asses kicked, physicality-wise, execution-wise, all over the board for us. It’s a good lesson for our team, for the young guys who haven’t seen it before, for what you need to be prepared for, how detailed we need to be. For it to happen this early on, I’m going to take the positives from it and takes this one on the chin. There’s nothing else to do besides that, and go from there.”

The Bucs will get to show what they’ve learned at home against the Eagles next weekend and another dud will wipe out the good feelings that accompanied their 2-0 start, so Mayfield will be hoping that his words hit home with his teammates.