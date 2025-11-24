 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield throws 14-yard TD, but goes to medical tent for evaluation

  
Published November 23, 2025 09:22 PM

The Buccaneers have gotten on the board with a gritty drive engineered by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But it may have cost the quarterback.

Mayfield threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, getting Tampa Bay its first points of the game. But after the throw, Mayfield was brought to the medical tent for examination. The QB was grimacing and gesturing to his left shoulder after throwing the scoring strike.

Mayfield had scrambled for a pair of first downs on the possession, getting hit fairly hard. On third-and-6 from the Tampa Bay 39, he evaded heavy pressure for a 9-yard gain. Then on the next set of downs, he escaped more pressure in the backfield on third-and-6 for a 7-yard gain.

Teddy Bridgewater is the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. ET: While Mayfield was in the medical tent for nearly all of Los Angeles’ four-play scoring drive, he is remaining in the game. Mayfield officially has a left shoulder injury. While he was announced as questionable to return, he did not miss an offensive snap.