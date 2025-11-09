 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield tosses 10-yard TD pass, Bucs trail Patriots 21-16

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:11 PM

The Buccaneers have gotten back in it, but still trail the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield found Tez Johnson in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. But when the Bucs tried a Philly Special for a two-point play, New England was ready for it and defended it well to keep the club off the board, keeping the score at 21-16, Patriots.

Mayfield finished the 11-play, 92-yard drive took 5:50 off the clock.

The Bucs faced two third downs on the play. Rachaad White converted third-and-1 with a 2-yard run. Then Mayfield converted third-and-goal at the 10 with his touchdown pass to Johnson.

Tampa Bay hadn’t had many opportunities since midway through the second quarter. The club got one first down on its first possession of the third quarter before punting. But the Bucs then gained seven on the way down the field to make the score closer.