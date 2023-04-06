Ball from Tom Brady’s first-ever preseason touchdown pass is being sold at auction

Tom Brady still possibly hasn’t thrown his final NFL touchdown pass, in theory. In reality, the ball that became his first preseason touchdown pass is available to be purchased at auction.

The Lelands Spring Classic Auction includes the ball Brady threw for a touchdown in the final preseason game of the 2000 exhibition slate.

The pass was caught by Dane Looker in the third quarter of a 29-21 win over the Panthers .

Two years ago, the ball that was Brady’s first regular-season touchdown pass sold at auction for $428,842 .

Last year, the ball that had been Brady’s final touchdown pass before his first retirement sold at auction for more than $518,000. The sale was voided after Brady returned, and the ball later re-sold for just under $130,000 .

The current auction runs through April 22.