Battlehawks beat Brahmas, clinching home field for playoff rematch

  
Published June 1, 2024 07:38 PM

The Battlehawks and Brahmas met in St. Louis this week, with one thing on the line — the site of next week’s rematch.

The home team won, clinching a home game next week between the two teams in the XFL Conference championship game.

It wasn’t easy. The Battlehawks won by one point, 13-12. It came down to a 51-yard field goal try that went wide left.

The Battlehawks got quarterback A.J. McCarron back, after missing two games with an ankle injury. He completed 10 of 24 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Not long before that, the Brahmas scored a touchdown to make the score 13-12 but failed to convert a two-point try.

Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, the game drew 34,379 fans. Next weekend’s rematch will surely do as well, if not better. The following weekend, St. Louis hosts the first UFL Championship.