Bears agree to one-year deal with C Coleman Shelton

Chicago has found itself a new center.

The Bears have agreed to terms with Coleman Shelton on a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Shelton, 28, entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent but had been with the Rams since 2019. He has appeared in 73 games with 32 starts, including starting all 17 games for Los Angeles in 2023. He was on the field for 97 percent of the team’s snaps last season.

Shelton has familiarity with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, as Waldron served as the Rams’ passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the Seahawks’ OC in 2021.