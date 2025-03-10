 Skip navigation
Bears agree to sign C Drew Dalman to three-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:26 PM

The Bears have made another move to remake their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Chicago has agreed to a three-year deal with former Atlanta center Drew Dalman.

The initial reports indicate Dalman’s contract is worth $42 million with $28 million guaranteed.

Dalman, 26, has started 40 games over the last three seasons for the Falcons. He was considered one of the top centers on the free-agent market, and was No. 18 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents.

Dalman was available for just nine games last season, missing several contests due to an ankle injury.

Chicago has now agreed to sign Dalman and agreed to trade for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson as the club beefs up its offensive front for head coach Ben Johnson and rising second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.