Bears agree to terms with DE Kentavius Street

The Bears are signing veteran defensive end Kentavius Street, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Street, who turns 30 in May, played under Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in 2022 with the Saints.

He has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Falcons. In 2025, Street joined the Falcons on Nov. 14 and played seven games, totaling 21 tackles and two sacks.

Street entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, and he has also spent time with the Eagles.

In his career, Street has recorded 125 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.