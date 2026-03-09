 Skip navigation
Bears agree to three-year deal with Coby Bryant

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:33 PM

The Bears are adding a Super Bowl LX champion as part of their bid to win one of their own.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with safety Coby Bryant on a three-year deal. The contract is worth $40 million.

Bryant started 15 regular season games and all three postseason games for the Seahawks during their title run. He originally joined the team as a 2022 fourth-round pick and appeared in 43 games during his first three years in Seattle.

Bryant had 66 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble in the 2025 regular season. He added 10 tackles during the team’s three postseason games.